Telangana Government schools to turn sunlight into savings

HYDERABAD: In a major push towards renewable energy adoption and sustainable infrastructure in educational institutions, the state government has decided to install grid-connected rooftop solar power plants in 9,937 government schools.

The project will create an aggregate solar power generation capacity of 46,705 kW, helping schools lower electricity bills while promoting clean energy use among students and communities, said officials.

Under the programme, schools will be equipped with rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems of varying capacities based on their energy requirements.

A total of 2,025 schools will receive 2 kW solar plants, while 7,293 will be provided 5 kW systems, accounting for a combined capacity of 36,465 kW. Another 619 schools will be fitted with 10 kW solar installations, contributing 6,190 kW to the overall capacity. The project will be implemented by the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited, which is set to engage an agency for supply, installation and commissioning of the solar power systems.