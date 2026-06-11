Telangana HC questions repeated movie ticket price hike

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has heard a contempt case filed by advocate Dachepally Chandra Babu alleging non-implementation of the court’s earlier orders by the Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, Shikha Goel.

During the hearing, the matter was adjourned to June 15, 2026, as counsel for the petitioner was not present when the case was heard. However, before adjourning the proceedings, Justice Shravan Kumar expressed concern over the repeated issuance of memos enhancing cinema ticket prices.

Addressing Mahesh Raje, Government Pleader for Home, who appeared on behalf of the alleged contemnor, the judge remarked that this was the “sixth or seventh memo” issued by the Home Department increasing movie ticket prices notwithstanding a restraint order passed by the high court.

Questioning the rationale behind such actions, the court observed that if the government intended to alter the pricing structure, it should challenge GO Ms No 120, Home (General) Department, dated December 21, 2021, which classifies cinema theatres and prescribes admission rates.

The contempt case concerns allegations that the Home Department failed to comply with judicial directions relating to cinema ticket pricing.