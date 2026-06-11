Telangana HC seeks data on pending staff retirement benefits

HYDERABAD: Justice N Rajeshwar Rao of the Telangana High Court has directed the Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, to furnish within two weeks comprehensive data related to all retired state government employees who are awaiting payment of their post-retirement benefits, including the token numbers issued by the department.

The judge was hearing a batch of writ petitions and contempt cases filed by retired government employees, alleging non-payment of retirement benefits, in violation of high court orders. The Court adjourned the matters for further adjudication after two weeks.

The contempt proceedings have been initiated by 764 retired employees, contending that the state government has failed to comply with judicial directions requiring release of their retirement dues. Aggrieved by the continued delay, the retirees approached the high court, seeking action against the authorities concerned.

The issue had earlier drawn the court’s attention before the summer vacation, when Justice N Rajeshwar Rao summoned Principal Secretary (Finance) Sandeep Kumar Sultania.

The finance secretary appeared before the court through video conferencing and apprised the judge of the number of cases that had been cleared and those that remained pending. During the hearing, the court expressed serious concern over the prolonged delay in disbursing post-retirement benefits to nearly 2,600 retired employees. The judge noted that retired employees had been waiting for their lawful dues despite repeated assurances from the government.