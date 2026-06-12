CM to Centre: Invest Rs 1 lakh crore each in six metros

HYDERABAD: Describing the six metropolitan cities of Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru as the true engines of the country’s economy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday called for the creation of an “M6 Cities Taskforce”, while asking the Centre to invest Rs 1 lakh crore each in these cities.

“These six cities are the true engines of the economy, yet they lag behind the world’s great cities. These cities house around 10 per cent of India’s population and generate nearly a quarter of its GDP. We urge that a national taskforce, empowered to act with speed, be created to develop all six cities to global standards... not as expenditure but as investment in the assets that generate the revenues, jobs and standing of a developed India.”

The chief minister was speaking at the 11th Governing Council Meeting of Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Revanth also sought recognition and financial assistance for the Bharat Future City, central assistance for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2, construction of a 12-lane expressway to Bandar Port from Future City, Musi River Rejuvenation and the Regional Ring Road project. He also requested the grant of CWC clearances and financial assistance to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, sanction of an IIM for Hyderabad and assistance under the India Semiconductor Mission.