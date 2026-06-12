Dinos long gone... will their footprints survive?

HYDERABAD: Nearly 200 million years after dinosaurs left their footprints in what is now Telangana, researchers fear the marks may not survive the next four to five years. Rising water levels, unchecked vegetation, erosion, weathering and human activity are threatening the fossil-bearing limestone beds near Saligaon village in Mancherial district.

The warning follows a paper published in the international journal Historical Biology in 2025. The study by Sanghita Dasgupta and Anthony Paul Rozario of IIT Bombay found that the Saligaon Tracksite marks the first occurrence of a sauropod dinosaur trackway in India and the first report of theropod dinosaurs from the Lower Jurassic Lower Kota Formation.

Located northeast of Saligaon village, the site preserves footprints embedded in limestone deposits of the Lower Kota Formation dating between 199 and 193 million years ago. While skeletal remains of Barapasaurus tagorei and Kotasaurus yamanpalliensis have previously been recovered from the formation, evidence showing how dinosaurs moved through this ancient landscape has remained scarce.

“The fossil footprints include tracks of both two-legged carnivorous theropods and four-legged herbivorous sauropods. Their coexistence at the same locality offers valuable insights into the ecosystem that existed in the region during the Early Jurassic,” said Sanghita Dasgupta, currently a Malaviya Post-Doctoral Researcher at Banaras Hindu University.