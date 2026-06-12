Inter-state gang stealing phones, draining UPI accounts from bus passengers busted in Suryapet

SURYAPET: An inter-state gang targeting bus passengers to steal their cell phones and siphoning money from their bank accounts through money apps was jointly busted by the Suryapet CCS and Tungaturthi police.

District SP Narasimha disclosed the details of the case during a press conference held at the Suryapet police station on Thursday. Police seized Rs 2,70,000 in cash, 27 smartphones, and a four-wheeler used in the crime from the possession of the accused, he said.

According to the police, Uppala Uppalaiah, a farmer from Annaram village in Tungaturthi mandal, lost his phone last month while travelling on a bus. The culprits deciphered the UPI PINs of the money apps on the farmer’s phone and withdrew Rs 1,80,000 from his bank account by transferring it to various other accounts.

During the investigation, the Tungaturthi Sub-Inspector and District CCS staff intercepted a suspicious car during a vehicle check near the Tungaturthi bus stand and took three suspects into custody.

The accused were identified as Pamula Ramu alias Erukala Ramu (23), a construction worker from Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, along with two minors.

The SP stated that the accused easily unlocked phones with easily predictable screen locks or UPI PINs, transferred money to petrol bunks and clothing store accounts, and collected cash from those businesses.