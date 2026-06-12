PIL by 97-year-old alleges favouritism in road widening

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Government Pleader for Roads and Buildings (R&B) to obtain instructions on allegations of illegal structures and statues on public roads and adjourned the matter for two weeks.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a PIL filed by 97-year-old freedom fighter Bandla Pulla Reddy of Garidepally village in Suryapet district.

The petitioner alleged that road expansion works from the Miryalaguda-Huzurnagar Main Road to the Ayyappa Swamy temple and onwards to Alangipur village were being carried out contrary to the sanctioned alignment. According to the PIL, instead of widening the road equally from the centre line, officials were expanding it by 10 feet on one side to protect certain establishments on the opposite side, causing prejudice to affected landowners.

The PIL also challenged the construction of a culvert and drainage line, alleging deviations from the approved alignment and arbitrary execution of the project. Pulla Reddy sought directions to widen the road uniformly by extending five feet on either side of the existing centre line.

He further alleged official inaction on representations seeking removal and prevention of unauthorised statues on public roads and places, contending that such installations violated Supreme Court guidelines, earlier High Court orders and government orders regulating statues on public land.

After hearing the matter, the bench sought instructions from the R&B authorities and posted the PIL for further hearing after two weeks.