Revanth’s close aide leaked ‘case’ against Natarajan, alleges Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday alleged that the rejection of nomination of AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan for Rajya Sabha was because of an internal conspiracy by Congress leaders.

During an informal chat with reporters here, the former minister also alleged that a close aide of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was “responsible for leaking information” that led to the rejection of Meenakshi’s nomination.

“Curtailing the political prospects of own party in-charge reflects the internal affairs of the ruling Congress,” Harish Rao said and demanded that the chief minister order an inquiry and reveal the truth behind this episode.

The BRS leader, meanwhile, alleged that the postponement of school reopening was linked to a massive Rs 2,000 crore scam in the Education department. “Schools were not reopened on schedule because contracts related to uniforms, bags, notebooks, belts and other supplies had not been finalised due to commission-related issues,” he claimed.

Though the government has been citing financial constraints, a luxury guest house named Bodhi Pavilion is being constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 100 crore near the chief minister’s residence in Jubilee Hills.

Harish Rao also alleged that the chief minister was spending nearly Rs 5 crore every month on helicopter travel, compared to about Rs 2 crore in the past.