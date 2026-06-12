Telangana govt to inject booster shot for medical tourism hit by war

HYDERABAD: With the West Asia conflict disrupting medical travel, the state government is formulating a comprehensive medical tourism strategy to cushion the impact and strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a global healthcare destination. A single-window information platform, digital campaigns and international outreach programmes are among the measures under consideration. The urgency is evident, with some hospitals reporting a 30–40% decline in overseas patient arrivals.

The conflict has already affected Hyderabad’s medical tourism sector, with officials estimating a 5–10% decline in healthcare-related travel from overseas markets.

A senior tourism official said Hyderabad’s dependence on patients from West Asian countries for specialised and affordable treatment has made the sector vulnerable to travel disruptions, reduced flight frequencies and rising airfares. “Medical tourism is a different segment and the impact is certainly more visible there,” the official said, adding that the government is gathering data to assess the extent of the slowdown.

Hyderabad has long been one of India’s leading medical tourism hubs, attracting patients from Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and several African countries for orthopaedic procedures, cardiac care, dental treatments and advanced surgeries. However, travel disruptions, reduced flight operations and higher airfares have affected the sector.