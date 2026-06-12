Telangana govt to inject booster shot for medical tourism hit by war

HYDERABAD: With the West Asia conflict disrupting medical travel, the state government is formulating a comprehensive medical tourism strategy to cushion the impact and strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a global healthcare destination. A single-window information platform, digital campaigns and international outreach programmes are among the measures under consideration. The urgency is evident, with some hospitals reporting a 30–40% decline in overseas patient arrivals.
The conflict has already affected Hyderabad’s medical tourism sector, with officials estimating a 5–10% decline in healthcare-related travel from overseas markets.
A senior tourism official said Hyderabad’s dependence on patients from West Asian countries for specialised and affordable treatment has made the sector vulnerable to travel disruptions, reduced flight frequencies and rising airfares. “Medical tourism is a different segment and the impact is certainly more visible there,” the official said, adding that the government is gathering data to assess the extent of the slowdown.
Hyderabad has long been one of India’s leading medical tourism hubs, attracting patients from Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and several African countries for orthopaedic procedures, cardiac care, dental treatments and advanced surgeries. However, travel disruptions, reduced flight operations and higher airfares have affected the sector.
Private hospitals say overseas patient inflows have declined sharply in recent weeks. Facilities that usually receive 240–250 international patients a month from West Asia and North Africa are now recording around 150 arrivals. “We are seeing a sudden drop in elective surgeries. Patients usually plan their travel 15 days to a month in advance. Many who had scheduled treatment have not turned up, particularly from Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” said members of the business relations team at KIMS Hospitals.
Tourism officials noted that the broader tourism sector has not witnessed a major decline because international visitors account for only a small share of Telangana’s tourist footfall. “The ratio of domestic tourists is much higher than international tourists. Because of that, the overall tourism sector remains largely unaffected. Medical tourism, however, has certainly been impacted,” the official added.
Acknowledging the absence of consolidated data on foreign patient arrivals, the official said efforts are under way to integrate information from multiple departments and stakeholders. Industry experts attribute much of the slowdown to disruptions in international air connectivity.
“Major healthcare destinations such as Thailand, Turkey and Singapore benefit from strong national carriers. India relies heavily on international airlines, particularly West Asian carriers such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways and Oman Air, many of which have reduced operations,” said healthcare consultant Umang Visvas.
The impact has extended to African markets as well. Improved connectivity through Addis Ababa had helped Hyderabad attract patients from Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia and Nigeria, but travel has now become more expensive and difficult.
The way forward
Recognising the growing importance of healthcare travel, the state government has initiated discussions involving tourism and health authorities and private hospitals to develop a coordinated medical tourism policy.
Among the proposals under consideration is a single-window platform for international patients offering information on accredited hospitals, treatment options, accommodation, logistics and travel assistance. The government is also planning digital campaigns, international outreach programmes and medical tourism conclaves to enhance Hyderabad’s visibility in overseas healthcare markets.
“Healthcare institutions have traditionally focused on treatment. Promotion of medical tourism was not their priority. Tourism promotion is our expertise and we are now working together to create a coordinated strategy,” the official said.