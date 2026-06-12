Telangana HC clarifies customer liability in sex work cases

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has held that a customer of a sex worker cannot be prosecuted for human trafficking merely on the ground that he availed their services. However, the court clarified that prosecution under Section 370A(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was permissible if the customer knew, or had reason to believe, that the sex worker was a victim of trafficking.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justice K Lakshman and Justice BR Madhusudhan Rao while deciding a batch of over 120 criminal petitions filed by accused persons challenging the registration of cases against them under trafficking-related provisions.

The petitioners, including students, businessmen and private employees, were named as accused in various prostitution-related cases registered across Telangana, including Hyderabad. They contended that they were merely customers and had neither participated in human trafficking nor engaged in sexual exploitation.