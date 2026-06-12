Telangana police disband ‘action force’ of private hospitals

KARIMNAGAR: A group of private hospitals in Karimnagar that had reportedly formed an informal “Hospital Action Force” (HAF) to respond to disputes at healthcare facilities has been directed by the police to disband the body.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gaush Alam issued the direction after an inquiry into allegations that representatives of three to four private hospitals would rush to member hospitals whenever disputes arose involving patients or their attendants.

The issue came to light following a complaint by Annemalla Suresh, who alleged that information about incidents at member hospitals was quickly shared within the network, prompting HAF representatives to reach the spot. According to the complaint, they would help resolve disputes through “persuasion” and “compromise”, and in some instances allegedly resort to intimidation.

The complaint also alleged that the formation of the group had led to divisions among private hospitals, with some supporting the arrangement and others opposing it.

However, the hospitals cited growing concerns over attacks on healthcare workers across Telangana for the formation of the HAF. In recent months, doctors have reportedly been assaulted at several government hospitals, including Gandhi Hospital and Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, as well as district hospitals in Nirmal and Mancherial.

The incidents triggered protests and service boycotts by junior doctors demanding better security at medical institutions.