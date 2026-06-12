TGSWREIS board clears AI courses, nine new CoEs

HYDERABAD: The Board of Governors of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) on Thursday approved a series of academic, welfare, administrative and infrastructure reforms aimed at strengthening residential education for marginalised students.

At a meeting chaired by Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, the Board approved UGC pay scales for degree college faculty, introduction of Artificial Intelligence courses at the undergraduate level, establishment of nine additional Centres of Excellence for NEET and JEE coaching, and a Pharmacy College in Hyderabad.

It also cleared laptops and financial assistance for eligible SC students pursuing higher education, the “Phone Mitra” facility to enable student-parent interaction, and a common nutritional menu across institutions.

For staff welfare, Craft and Art Teachers will be recognised as Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), while remuneration for part-time teachers will be enhanced.

The Board also recommended permanent campuses for 133 institutions currently operating from rented premises.