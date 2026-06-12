Thousands of school buses yet to obtain fitness clearance in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With schools across Telangana scheduled to reopen on June 15, concerns are mounting over student safety as thousands of school buses have yet to obtain mandatory fitness certificates.
Official data shows that 4,491 school buses across the state have not secured valid Fitness Certificates (FCs), raising questions about their roadworthiness just days before the start of the new academic year. Of the 25,987 school buses operating in Telangana, only 21,496 have completed the mandatory fitness inspections and received clearance. The remaining vehicles have yet to obtain certification.
Rangareddy district accounts for the highest number of buses awaiting fitness clearance, with 720 vehicles yet to be certified, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri district with 637 buses. The situation is particularly alarming in some districts, with nearly half of the school buses in Bhadradri Kothagudem lacking fitness certificates, while the figure rises to 64% in Nirmal district.
Transport department inspections have revealed several safety lapses in school buses. Officials found deficiencies in fire safety equipment, tyres and first-aid facilities, while some vehicles were operating without mandatory reflective radium stickers. Several buses were also found with emergency doors that did not function properly. Inspectors further identified malfunctioning parking brakes, defective emergency exits and damaged window panes in some vehicles, highlighting serious concerns over compliance with prescribed safety standards.
Joint Transport Commissioner M Chandrasekhar Goud warned that stringent action would be taken against educational institutions operating buses and vans without valid fitness certificates.
Speaking to TNIE, he said, “School managements must pay equal attention to the condition of their buses and the competence of their drivers. Vehicles operating without fitness certificates will be seized and action will be initiated against the managements concerned.”
The Transport department clarified that the responsibility for maintaining student transport vehicles, ensuring compliance with safety norms and adhering to all statutory requirements rests entirely with the respective school and college managements.
He said special enforcement drives would be conducted against vehicles operating without fitness certificates, carrying students beyond the permitted seating capacity and violating prescribed safety standards.
Vehicles found operating without valid fitness clearance or carrying overloaded students will be seized immediately. Cases will be registered against vehicle owners, drivers and the managements of the educational institutions concerned under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, and legal action will be initiated.
The Joint Transport Commissioner also appealed to parents to avoid sending their children in overloaded vehicles and to verify whether the buses used by their wards possess valid fitness certificates, permits and mandatory safety features.
Officials cautioned that if vehicles are seized during inspections for safety violations, students could face inconvenience during their commute.
The department stressed that every vehicle transporting students must obtain valid fitness certification and strictly adhere to seating capacity norms before schools reopen on June 15.