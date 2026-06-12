Thousands of school buses yet to obtain fitness clearance in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With schools across Telangana scheduled to reopen on June 15, concerns are mounting over student safety as thousands of school buses have yet to obtain mandatory fitness certificates.

Official data shows that 4,491 school buses across the state have not secured valid Fitness Certificates (FCs), raising questions about their roadworthiness just days before the start of the new academic year. Of the 25,987 school buses operating in Telangana, only 21,496 have completed the mandatory fitness inspections and received clearance. The remaining vehicles have yet to obtain certification.

Rangareddy district accounts for the highest number of buses awaiting fitness clearance, with 720 vehicles yet to be certified, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri district with 637 buses. The situation is particularly alarming in some districts, with nearly half of the school buses in Bhadradri Kothagudem lacking fitness certificates, while the figure rises to 64% in Nirmal district.

Transport department inspections have revealed several safety lapses in school buses. Officials found deficiencies in fire safety equipment, tyres and first-aid facilities, while some vehicles were operating without mandatory reflective radium stickers. Several buses were also found with emergency doors that did not function properly. Inspectors further identified malfunctioning parking brakes, defective emergency exits and damaged window panes in some vehicles, highlighting serious concerns over compliance with prescribed safety standards.

Joint Transport Commissioner M Chandrasekhar Goud warned that stringent action would be taken against educational institutions operating buses and vans without valid fitness certificates.