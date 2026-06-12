Union Minister Kishan holds roadshow on coal gasification

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy held a roadshow on coal and lignite gasification projects in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The roadshow was conducted to showcase the Union government’s vision for accelerating coal gasification and promoting cleaner, value-added utilisation of the country’s abundant coal resources.

Addressing the roadshow, Kishan highlighted the country’s strong resource base and growing energy needs, noting that the country possesses nearly 400 billion tonnes of coal reserves, the fifth largest in the world, with sufficient availability for several decades.

He stated that India is today the world’s second-largest producer and consumer of coal, with nearly 70% of its electricity generation dependent on coal and millions of livelihoods linked to the sector. Emphasising the need for smarter utilisation of this abundant resource, he described coal gasification as a transformational opportunity for India’s energy and industrial future.

Kishan highlighted that the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Rs 46,000 crore Scheme for Promotion of Surface Coal/Lignite Gasification Projects marks a transformational step in India’s energy and industrial journey and will provide fresh momentum to large-scale gasification projects across the country.