Viral audio clip featuring Shabbir Ali exposes Congress rift in Kamareddy

KAMAREDDY: A purported audio clip of senior Congress leader and government adviser Md Ali Shabbir triggered a political storm on Thursday after it went viral on social media, and also brought the simmering factional differences within the party’s Kamareddy unit into public gaze.

In the audio clip, allegedly recorded during a conversation with supporters, Shabbir Ali is purportedly heard making remarks suggesting that party posts were being secured through money and favours. The comments were widely interpreted as an indirect reference to TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

A close aide of the Congress leader dismissed the controversy, claiming that the viral content was manipulated and that the remarks had been taken out of context to create a misleading narrative.

As the clip circulated online, Shabbir Ali remained silent and did not respond to calls from TNIE seeking his reaction. The episode comes against the backdrop of an ongoing tussle between Shabbir Ali’s camp and TPCC general secretary Gaddam Chandrasekhar Reddy in Kamareddy.

Chandrasekhar Reddy, a former BRS leader, joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections along with his wife Indupriya and a section of supporters. Following the elections, Indupriya became chairperson of the Kamareddy municipality. However, after the municipal council’s term ended, differences surfaced between Chandrasekhar Reddy and Shabbir Ali’s supporters.