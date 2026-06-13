500 govt staff trained on AI platforms at workshop in Suryapet

HYDERABAD: In a step toward technology-driven governance, more than 500 government officials and staff from various departments received hands-on training on leading AI platforms at a one-day workshop held at the Suryapet Collectorate.

The workshop, titled “Artificial Intelligence for Administrative Efficiency”, was organised by T-FIBER through its service brand T-NxT, in collaboration with SuperTeacher, on Thursday. The initiative aimed to equip government employees with practical knowledge of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to improve productivity, streamline administrative processes, and strengthen public service delivery.

Speaking at the event, District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar underscored the district administration’s commitment to adopting emerging technologies for efficient governance. He highlighted the transformative role AI can play in enhancing decision-making, documentation, data analysis, and communication.

Additional Collector Hari Singh, senior district officials, departmental heads, and government staff also attended the programme.

The practical sessions trained participants on advanced generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Google NotebookLM. Demonstrations focused on daily government tasks, such as drafting official communications, preparing reports and presentations, conducting research, analysing data, and automating routine workflows to ensure faster decision-making, and more effective citizen-centric service delivery.