ACB traps MPO, MPDO and driver son in Rs 45K bribe net

MAHBUBABAD: Warangal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths trapped the Narsimhulapet Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), the Mandal Panchayat Officer (MPO), and a private person on Friday afternoon. The accused were caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000 inside the MPDO office in Narsimhulapet Mandal.

According to a press release by Warangal Range ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P Sambaiah, the accused—MPDO Penugonda Radhika, MPO K Yakaiah, and Radhika’s son C Nagarjuna (who works as her personal assistant and driver)—demanded the money from a complainant.

The bribe was intended to secure an official favour by issuing instructions to the Padamatigudem Panchayat Secretary to mortgage 15.75% of the complainant’s land to the Padamatigudem Gram Panchayat as security for layout development. Radhika accepted her share of the bribe (Rs 25,000) through her son. The operation took place inside the MPDO’s official chamber.

Prior to this trap, Radhika and Yakaiah had allegedly accepted Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, from the same complainant for the official favour. Unwilling to pay further bribes, the complainant approached the ACB.

DSP Sambaiah confirmed that the bribe money was recovered, a case has been registered, and the accused have been taken into custody to be produced in court.