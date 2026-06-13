Auction to lease out Bada Ram temple lands

NIZAMABAD: The Endowments department is planning to lease out temple lands through open auctions in the coming days to increase revenue from temple properties.

The historic Bada Ram Mandir in Nizamabad owns properties at several locations across Nizamabad and Adilabad districts in the state as well as Nanded in neighbouring Maharashtra. The temple has about 400 acres of agricultural land in different villages and around 100 acres of non-agricultural land spread across various locations.

Over the past two years, Endowments department officials have undertaken a special exercise to identify temple properties, verify agreements with tenant farmers and revise lease rents. Officials found that the lease amounts collected in the past were nominal and did not reflect the actual value of the lands.

Following directions from the high court, officials recently conducted an open auction for leasing temple land in Kanjara village. The auction covered about 14 acres and three guntas spread across different survey numbers. One of the participants secured the lease for two years by offering Rs 17.50 lakh, which officials said was among the highest rent amounts received so far for the land.

Encouraged by the increase in revenue through the auction process, the department officials are considering conducting similar open auctions for other temple lands in the future.