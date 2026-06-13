Bhatti orders reconstitution of Singareni Medical Board

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday directed the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management to reconstitute the Medical Board, which remained suspended for some time due to various reasons, to provide jobs on compassionate grounds to dependents of employees.
During a meeting, Vikramarka, who also holds the energy portfolio, said that the functioning of Medical Board should be completely “transparent, impartial and non-controversial”.
Stating that legislators and ministers from the coal belt region recently brought the Medical Board issue to his attention during a review meeting on Singareni’s development, he instructed the management to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries are provided compassionate appointments.
He stressed that there should be no scope for irregularities, malpractice, middlemen or fraud in the process and called for a robust monitoring mechanism. He also announced that appointment letters would be handed over to 335 eligible dependents of employees who were medically invalidated. The job letters will be presented to them during a programme in Mancherial on June 13.
Asks officials to augment state’s revenue resources
Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on resource mobilisation at the Secretariat, Vikramarka directed all government departments to work in tandem and achieve targeted goals to strengthen the state’s financial stability and augment revenue resources.
He said that there was a need to strengthen the enforcement and intelligence wings of the Commercial Taxes department to maximise tax revenue. He reviewed the performance of the Excise department and ordered the immediate formulation of a foolproof action plan to meet fiscal targets timely.
To streamline land administration, Vikramarka directed the Finance department officials to coordinate with the Revenue department to convene a special meeting. He ordered an immediate video conference with all District Collectors to map and identify government land parcels across the state.
The committee extensively deliberated on a comprehensive plan prepared by officials for efficient asset monetisation and accelerating land pooling processes under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.
Highlighting the progress, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan informed the committee that following the success of the Uppal Bhagayat project, land pooling initiatives in Mokila and Budwel have yielded excellent results. He added that three new prospective projects were currently under evaluation. He instructed the officials to identify more potential sites for land pooling within the city limits, maintaining the same transparency adopted in the Uppal Bhagayat model.
The Cabinet Sub-Committee placed special emphasis on fast-tracking the Hyderabad Infrastructure and Land Transformation (HILT) project.
Vikramarka advised the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department to extend full cooperation in issuing the required notifications swiftly. He also emphasised the importance of launching large-scale awareness campaigns to educate the public and industrial sectors about the benefits of the HILT project.