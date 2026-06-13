Bhatti orders reconstitution of Singareni Medical Board

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday directed the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management to reconstitute the Medical Board, which remained suspended for some time due to various reasons, to provide jobs on compassionate grounds to dependents of employees.

During a meeting, Vikramarka, who also holds the energy portfolio, said that the functioning of Medical Board should be completely “transparent, impartial and non-controversial”.

Stating that legislators and ministers from the coal belt region recently brought the Medical Board issue to his attention during a review meeting on Singareni’s development, he instructed the management to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries are provided compassionate appointments.

He stressed that there should be no scope for irregularities, malpractice, middlemen or fraud in the process and called for a robust monitoring mechanism. He also announced that appointment letters would be handed over to 335 eligible dependents of employees who were medically invalidated. The job letters will be presented to them during a programme in Mancherial on June 13.