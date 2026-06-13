BJP’s focus is on next gen’s future, not next polls: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

HYDERABAD: Asserting that honesty and integrity are the foremost qualities required for any leader to earn the trust and support of the people, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life as an epitome of simplicity, sincerity and dedication to public service.
Addressing a meeting of intellectuals organised here by the state unit of BJP, he said: “Modi’s entire public life has been marked by honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served as the chief minister of Gujarat for 13 years and has been serving the nation as prime minister for the past 12 years.”
Highlighting the BJP government’s approach to governance, Rajnath said the party’s intentions are clear and there is no difference between its words and actions.
The defence minister said that all “illegal intruders” are being driven out from states governed by the BJP and added that the process has also begun in West Bengal. “BJP is not concerned about the next elections but is focused on securing the future of the next generation,” he said.
Speaking about India’s response to recent global crises, he said: “Over the past 12 years, India has emerged as the world’s most trusted partner during times of crisis. Whenever and wherever disasters strike, India is among the first countries to extend assistance.”
Referring to India’s growing global stature, Rajnath said that the country is now recognised worldwide as a “Viswa Bandhu” (friend of the world).
He, however, cautioned that India’s commitment to peace, tolerance and goodwill should not be mistaken for weakness. He said India’s adversaries must remember that while the Viswa Bandhu has vaccines, it also possesses BrahMos missiles.
Targeting the Congress, he alleged that its politics is based on the belief that the country is the property of a single family. He alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi considers himself the natural successor to the post of prime minister. Drawing a contrast between the BJP and Congress, he said Congress views itself as a ruling class, whereas the BJP considers itself a servant of the people. He added that the BJP has always followed the principle that service to the people is service to the divine.
‘Cong should introspect why it lost people’s trust’
On electoral issues, Rajnath said victories and defeats are a part of democracy. However, he alleged that whenever Congress loses elections, it begins questioning Electronic Voting Machines, the Special Intensive Revision process and the Election Commission. Instead of misleading the public, he said, Congress should introspect why it lost the trust of the people. It is because of false claims and flawed policies, he said.
The Union minister added that the BJP has consistently respected the sentiments of the people and upheld the dignity of the Constitution.
Several BJP leaders, including state unit president N Ramchander Rao, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and others also participated in the meeting.