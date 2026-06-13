BJP’s focus is on next gen’s future, not next polls: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

HYDERABAD: Asserting that honesty and integrity are the foremost qualities required for any leader to earn the trust and support of the people, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life as an epitome of simplicity, sincerity and dedication to public service.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals organised here by the state unit of BJP, he said: “Modi’s entire public life has been marked by honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served as the chief minister of Gujarat for 13 years and has been serving the nation as prime minister for the past 12 years.”

Highlighting the BJP government’s approach to governance, Rajnath said the party’s intentions are clear and there is no difference between its words and actions.

The defence minister said that all “illegal intruders” are being driven out from states governed by the BJP and added that the process has also begun in West Bengal. “BJP is not concerned about the next elections but is focused on securing the future of the next generation,” he said.

Speaking about India’s response to recent global crises, he said: “Over the past 12 years, India has emerged as the world’s most trusted partner during times of crisis. Whenever and wherever disasters strike, India is among the first countries to extend assistance.”