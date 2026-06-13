Can teachers with No specialised training handle student Stress?

HYDERABAD: For thousands of students in Telangana’s government schools and junior colleges, professional mental health support remains out of reach, with not a single dedicated counsellor in place despite growing concerns over stress, anxiety and emotional well-being.

Teachers, meanwhile, have found themselves cast in multiple roles — educator, mentor, and, increasingly, unofficial counsellor. The arrangement might sound efficient on paper, but educationists, teachers and parent associations argue that schools are ill-equipped to handle the complex emotional and psychological issues confronting students.

The concern is not without evidence. According to Tele-MANAS officials in Telangana, calls related to stress and mental health issues have increased, particularly from Hyderabad and Warangal. Similarly, a survey conducted last year by Give Me Five, an Australia-based psychological wellness platform, found that nearly 24% of students showed signs of psychological distress, while 6% to 10% fell into the high or critical category requiring immediate intervention. The survey covered around 5,000 students, including 2,464 from Telangana.

The call for counsellors in educational institutions is not new. As far back as 2001, the Neerada Reddy Committee, constituted following a series of student suicides in the then united Andhra Pradesh, recommended mental health counselling facilities in intermediate colleges. More than two decades later, and despite similar recommendations from the Telangana Education Commission, counsellors remain absent from most institutions.

Speaking to TNIE, M Ravinder, mathematics teacher at Government High School, Nallakunta, and former general secretary of the Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF), said teachers often deal with issues beyond academics.

“Students come to us with family conflicts, peer pressure, low self-esteem, examination stress and behavioural challenges. While teachers try to help, psychological counselling requires specialised training. Expecting teachers alone to handle such issues is neither fair nor effective,” he said.