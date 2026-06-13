Chhattisgarh attracts Rs 9.58K crore investments at Investor Connect-Hyderabad programme

HYDERABAD: Chhattisgarh attracted investment proposals worth Rs 9,580 crore during the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect programme held in Hyderabad on Friday. The development has paved the way for more than 7,800 employment opportunities in sectors, including data centres, pharmaceuticals, solar component manufacturing and dairy processing, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

He highlighted that Chhattisgarh has emerged as one of India’s most attractive investment destinations, thanks to its streamlined approvals, a robust single-window clearance mechanism, strong infrastructure and industry-friendly policies. He added that investment proposals worth Rs 8 lakh had already been received under the state’s new industrial policy, with projects beginning to take shape on the ground.

Stating that the government rolled out the red carpet for investors, Vishnu Deo said Chhattisgarh had adopted an industry-friendly approach and was committed to facilitating investments through a robust support system.

The largest proposal came from Hypernext Data Centre Limited, which expressed interest in investing Rs 4,200 crore to establish a modern data centre in Chhattisgarh. The project is expected to create about 250 jobs. Other companies which expressed interest include Feegrade and Company Private Limited (Rs 2,912 crore), Nivai Labs Private Limited (Rs 1,000 crore), SG Mart Limited (Rs 700 crore), Shri Saravana Mills Private Limited (Rs 528 crore), Kabra Drugs (Rs 200 crore), and Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods Private Limited (Rs 40 crore).

The chief minister said the state had conducted investor outreach programmes in major Indian cities as well as countries including Japan and South Korea.