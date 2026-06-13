‘Praja Palana, Pragathi Pranalika’: Curtains come down on 99-day action plan

HYDERABAD: The ‘Praja Palana, Pragathi Pranalika’, a 99-day action plan started by the state government to improve grassroots governance, expedite development works and deliver welfare benefits, concluded on Friday.

The programme, launched on March 6 and conducted by various departments on different themes, received an overwhelming response across the state, according to government sources. All the planned activities aimed at bringing governance closer to the people, with the participation of public representatives, officials and citizens from the village to district level, were carried out successfully, the source said.

Gram Sabhas were held in 12,758 of the 12,760 gram panchayats, while Ward Sabhas were conducted in 3,175 of the 3,288 municipal wards. At the constituency level, 1,10,414 people participated across 119 Assembly constituencies, while 37,294 people took part in programmes across 32 districts. At the district level, assets were distributed to 32,451 beneficiaries.

As part of cleanliness drives and disposal of pending files, programmes were conducted in 12,700 gram panchayats and 135 urban local bodies.

A total of 1,06,598 pending government files were cleared statewide. About 4,551 tonnes of solid waste were collected and disposed of, while cleanliness drives were undertaken in 12,303 government office buildings.

During Health Week, statewide programmes focused on public health, disease prevention awareness, maternal and child health, HIV prevention, AYUSH and drug control were taken up. Appointment orders were issued to 755 medical personnel. Under the “Road Safety — Arrive Alive” programme, 4,512 village road safety committees were formed.