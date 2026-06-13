Telangana bets big on logistics sector growth: Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Industries & IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday said Telangana is aiming to emerge as a global logistics hub by building a future-ready ecosystem capable of addressing emerging opportunities and challenges in the sector.

Speaking at the International Conference on Shipping and Logistics 2026 organised by FTCCI in Hyderabad, he said the logistics sector would play a key role in achieving the goals of the State’s long-term development roadmap, Telangana Rising-2047.

Highlighting Telangana’s growing role in international trade, the minister said the state ranks eighth in India in the Export Preparedness Index, second among landlocked states and seventh nationally in merchandise exports. Telangana contributed nearly 5% of India’s GDP and recorded exports worth over Rs 1.61 lakh crore in 2024-25, he added.

Sridhar said the proposed Logistics Policy 2.0 envisages the development of mega multimodal logistics parks, dry ports, bonded warehousing facilities and integrated logistics hubs to strengthen supply-chain connectivity and efficiency.