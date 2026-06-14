AIMIM president and MP Owaisi demands a transparent SIR exercise

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday demanded that the Election Commission conduct the SIR exercise in a transparent manner.

“It has come to our attention that some electors are not first-time voters, but their names have been deleted for unknown reasons, despite there being no duplicate entries. When such electors submit Form 6, their applications are being rejected on the grounds that they are not first-time voters. The Election Commission should clarify how such cases are to be handled,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after submitting a representation to Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana C Sudarshan Reddy, Asad said, “We believe that the greatest power possessed by the citizens of India, especially the poor, is the right to vote. If you deprive the poor of this right, it will raise serious questions about democracy.”

“We would like to point out that if voters are given the pre-printed 2026 form and asked to furnish data dating back to 2002, it would be extremely difficult for them. Booth Level Officers have completed the mapping exercise. In my constituency alone, there are 18 lakh voters, and the BLOs will have to visit each one of them. However, it will be impossible to complete the exercise within a month, especially during the monsoon season in Hyderabad. Therefore, we request the Election Commission to ensure that the names of all genuine voters in Telangana are included in the electoral rolls,” he said.

Meanwhile, he alleged that US President Trump and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu were responsible for the economic turmoil facing the world now.