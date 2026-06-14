'Bhay-mukt Bharat': CJP holds protest in Hyderabad, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's exit

The Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations staged a protest here on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and irregularities related to the CBSE's on-screen marking system.

Protestors gathered in large numbers at Dharna Chowk here to voice their frustration against the NDA government at the Centre.

Activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, who attended the protest, stressed the need for making "bhay-mukt Bharat" (fear-free India). He called for a functional democracy, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to take accountability for the systemic lapses.

"And in the future, we should bring a functional democracy in which India is fear-free, in which India is hatred-free, in which everyone should be granted freedom without any questions," he said.

Wangchuk clarified that the agitation is not a bid for power or to challenge any political outfit, but to raise public awareness and safeguard citizens' rights.

"This is not a movement to become an education minister or to form a party. This is a movement to correct the wrong that is happening in the country, especially with the youth. This is an awakening," he said.

Wangchuk noted that the agitation is not limited to just exams, but to strengthen its foundation for which a roadmap will be developed.

"Not just fixing the broken system, or bringing in a new, bright system. We will discuss this further. But today, the biggest problem that has arisen is that of exams, in which they are getting cancelled, in which they are getting leaked, in which everything is going wrong," he asserted.

Emphasising that truth and non-violence are their path and justice their destination, he expressed hope that students who suffered due to these exam irregularities would soon get justice.

According to him, a few schools in India offer education which is ahead of America, and most of the students are stuck in schools which are "worse than that of Sub-Saharan Africa".

"If our coming generations are in such a state, then how come there will be Viksit Bharat by 2047?," Wangchuk asked.

The protesters raised slogans like "we want justice" and 'Dharmendra Pradhan must Resign'.

The protesters held placards that read 'Justice for Students', 'Stop Paper Leak', 'NEET Paper Leak--Our Dreams are not for Sale', and 'Accountability is not optional' among others, while some of attendees were seen wearing T-shirts that read 'Justice for NEET Students'.

Different organisations, including students associations extended support to the CJP's 'Peaceful Protest'.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was not at the protest meeting. Vijeta Dahiya, one of the spokespersons of the party, attended and addressed the gathering.

A senior police official said permission was granted to the CJP to hold the dharna until this afternoon.

Dipke on June 11 launched a nationwide agitation in Pune, demanding resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

(With inputs from PTI)