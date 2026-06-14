Master emerging tech: Minister Rajnath to IAF officers

HYDERABAD: The nature of warfare has changed dramatically, with modern conflicts increasingly driven by technology rather than conventional battlefields, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, urging newly commissioned Indian Air Force (IAF) officers to master emerging war systems and strategies.

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade of the 217th Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, Rajnath said warfare was no longer confined to soldiers and weapons, with drones, satellites, sensors, radar systems and robotics reshaping conflicts across the world.

“Until now, warfare typically had two vectors — the soldier and the equipment. Today, we often cannot see either the soldier or the weapon used to launch an attack,” he said.

He noted that adversaries were increasingly targeting civilian and digital infrastructure, creating new dimensions of conflict. “Even traffic systems and CCTV cameras can be controlled by adversaries. The definition of warfare has changed significantly,” he said.

Rajnath urged the graduating officers to remain ahead of the curve and be prepared for uncertain challenges. Advising them to “adopt, adapt and, if necessary, amend” in war-like situations, he called for constant innovation and strategic thinking.

Expressing confidence in the training imparted at the academy, he said the cadets were well equipped to face the challenges of future battlefields.

A total of 231 flight cadets — 194 men and 37 women — graduated after completing pre-commissioning training in various IAF branches. Wings were awarded to nine officers of the Indian Navy, three officers of the Indian Coast Guard and two trainees from Vietnam. Three officers also received brevets after completing navigation training.