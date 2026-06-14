Meenakshi’s nomination rejection undemocratic: TPCC president Mahesh

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud strongly condemned the rejection of Telangana AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination, alleging that the decision was taken with mala fide intent despite there being no case registered against her and no FIR filed.
Speaking informally to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, the state Congress president said the nomination was rejected merely on the basis of a notice and termed the move undemocratic and politically motivated. He accused BJP leaders of stooping to new lows and alleged that democratic values were being trampled upon in an attempt to malign Congress leaders.
Alleging the role of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the matter, he claimed that the Returning Officer acted beyond his jurisdiction under political pressure. He also questioned the silence of the Election Commission of India, stating that it was unfortunate that the Commission had not responded to the controversy even after 24 hours.
Referring to the controversy surrounding notices issued to Natarajan, he said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the matter, including the role of those allegedly involved in leaking information. He alleged that the BJP had resorted to such tactics as part of a conspiracy to increase its strength in the Rajya Sabha.
Describing Natarajan as a Gandhian and symbol of integrity, he expressed anguish that a leader of her stature had been made a victim in the election process.
Expressing disappointment over the legal outcome, the TPCC chief said justice had not been delivered even by the Supreme Court. He questioned whether Narendra Modi could have become chief minister or Prime Minister if such practices had been followed when the Congress was in power. Accusing the BJP of first “stealing votes” and now “stealing seats”, he cited political developments in West Bengal and Maharashtra as examples.
Responding to allegations made by senior Congress leader and Government Adviser Ali Shabbir that party posts were secured through money and favours, Mahesh Kumar Goud said there was no need to rush into making such statements. He asserted that the people of Nizamabad were well aware of his assets and character.
He said that the party had issued a show-cause notice to Ali Shabbir and expressed concern over the circulation of a year-old audio clip, stating that making derogatory remarks about women was deeply regrettable.
Reacting to tweets by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Mahesh Kumar Goud said those involved in the leak controversy were making various allegations.