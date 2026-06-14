Meenakshi’s nomination rejection undemocratic: TPCC president Mahesh

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud strongly condemned the rejection of Telangana AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination, alleging that the decision was taken with mala fide intent despite there being no case registered against her and no FIR filed.

Speaking informally to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, the state Congress president said the nomination was rejected merely on the basis of a notice and termed the move undemocratic and politically motivated. He accused BJP leaders of stooping to new lows and alleged that democratic values were being trampled upon in an attempt to malign Congress leaders.

Alleging the role of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the matter, he claimed that the Returning Officer acted beyond his jurisdiction under political pressure. He also questioned the silence of the Election Commission of India, stating that it was unfortunate that the Commission had not responded to the controversy even after 24 hours.

Referring to the controversy surrounding notices issued to Natarajan, he said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the matter, including the role of those allegedly involved in leaking information. He alleged that the BJP had resorted to such tactics as part of a conspiracy to increase its strength in the Rajya Sabha.

Describing Natarajan as a Gandhian and symbol of integrity, he expressed anguish that a leader of her stature had been made a victim in the election process.