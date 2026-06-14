Meet Marati Tirupati, the Vemulawada entrepreneur who turns an old leaf into green enterprise

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: While many speak about protecting the environment, 35-year-old Marati Tirupati of Vemulawada has turned that commitment into a livelihood. Inspired by videos on YouTube, Tirupati established an ecofriendly leaf plate manufacturing unit one-and-a-half years ago and now produces nearly 3,000 plates a day from lotus and sal leaves.

His small enterprise, built with financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the SC Corporation, has grown into a successful venture that supplies plates for weddings, community feasts, auspicious ceremonies and other events across the region. The unit also provides employment to two women. He provides home delivery too.

For Tirupati, the business is about more than earning a living. By promoting biodegradable alternatives to disposable plastic products, he is contributing to environmental conservation while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, locals say.

The raw materials required for manufacturing the plates are sourced from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Before launching the unit, Tirupati spent time learning about the process through online videos and decided to turn the idea into a profession.

“I wanted to do something meaningful for society and contribute towards a healthier environment. With that intention, I started this ecofriendly leaf plate manufacturing unit,” he tells TNIE.

He has appealed to the district administration to encourage the use of leaf plates at government programmes and official events.