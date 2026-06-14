Meet Vajraamshu, the youngest resident veena player at the Gnana Saraswati temple in Telangana

ADILABAD: At an age when many children spend hours glued to mobile phones and electronic gadgets, 14-year-old B Vajraamshu is immersed in an ancient musical tradition — playing veena. The young prodigy from Basara has carved a unique place for himself as the youngest asthana vainika (resident court musician) at the Gnana Saraswati temple, where he has been offering Naada Archana every Friday evening for the past three years.

Having recently completed Class 9, Vajraamshu holds the rare distinction of serving as the youngest resident veena player at the historic temple.

His biggest achievement came when he secured first prize in the Instrumental Music–Solo (Melodic) category at the prestigious National Kala Utsav 2025, organised by the Ministry of Education and NCERT. After winning the Nizamabad district-level competition on September 4, 2025, he went on to secure the Telangana state title at TGIRD, Hyderabad, on November 7, 2025. He later represented Telangana at the national finale held at YASHADA, Pune, from December 20 to 23, 2025, where he impressed judges with his artistic maturity.

Roots in heritage

Vajraamshu’s passion for music is deeply rooted in his family tradition. His grandfather, the late Bolli Pochanna, was a well-known folk artiste who performed ‘Veedhi Bhagavatham’ and led devotional bhajan programmes. As a three-year-old child, Vajraamshu would sit beside his grandfather during performances, unconsciously absorbing the fundamentals of rhythm (laya) and melody (swara).

Recognising his growing interest, his parents — Dr B Balakrishna, assistant professor of Telugu at RGUKT Basara (IIIT), and homemaker Kasturi — encouraged him to pursue classical music. The family’s move from Hyderabad’s Osmania University area to the temple town of Basara proved transformative for the young musician, he shares.