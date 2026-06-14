Revanth, Congress leadership at odds with each other: KTR

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that differences had surfaced between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Meenakshi Natarajan over a range of issues, including the demolition of houses by the HYDRAA, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday sought to portray Revanth as being at odds with the Congress high command.

Addressing a meeting of party activists in Vemulawada, he claimed that the Congress leadership was unhappy with the demolition of houses belonging to the poor and that the issue had created differences between Revanth and the high command.

Referring to the recent Rajya Sabha nomination controversy, he alleged that the entire episode was proof of infighting within the Congress. He further alleged that the chief minister’s post had been “sold out” and questioned the silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the issue.

Turning to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Rama Rao alleged that voter names were being removed in areas where support for the BJP was weak. He claimed that nearly 27 lakh voters had been deleted and alleged that similar exercises had affected millions of voters in states such as West Bengal and Bihar.