Shabbir Ali supporters seek probe into ‘fake’ voice recordings

KAMAREDDY: Supporters of Government Adviser Md Ali Shabbir have lodged a formal complaint with Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra, seeking a comprehensive investigation and forensic analysis of fake voice recordings circulating on social media platforms and falsely attributed to the senior Congress leader.

Kamareddy Town Congress president Ireni Sandeep Kumar, District Library Organisation chairman Maddi Chandrakanth Reddy and other party leaders submitted representations to the SP, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kamareddy Town Police Station on Saturday.

In their complaint, they alleged that there was a deliberate conspiracy to tarnish Shabbir’s personal, social and political reputation through the circulation of voice recordings falsely attributed to him. Pointing out that modern technology enables audio files to be edited, morphed or even generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI), they demanded a scientific verification of the authenticity of the recordings.