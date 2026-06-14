Telangana HC excludes three acres in Bachupally from freeze

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has granted relief to a landowner by excluding 3.09 acres in Survey No. 83 of Bachupally village, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, from an interim order that stayed transactions involving the entire survey number in connection with a land ceiling dispute.

Allowing an interlocutory application in a pending writ petition, the court held that the applicant’s land was not part of the ceiling-surplus property under litigation. It accordingly modified its April 10, 2025 interim order and removed the 3.09-acre holding from its ambit.

The dispute relates to a 17.30-acre parcel in Survey No. 83, originally owned by one Zulfiqar Ali and sold to three purchasers in 1966. After land ceiling laws came into force, one of the purchasers, Venkatramaiah, declared ownership of about 116 acres. Authorities later identified nearly 27 acres as surplus land, including 5.25 acres in Survey No 83, which was taken over by the government in 1976.

In April 2025, the court restrained transactions in several survey numbers. Challenging the inclusion of her land, the applicant contended that her holding was separately identifiable. Accepting the contention, the court excluded the land from the interim order.