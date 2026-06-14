Three killed in rain-related incidents in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Three people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Hyderabad over 24 hours, despite the rainfall being light to moderate. Intermittent showers also led to waterlogging in several localities, causing traffic snarls and disrupting vehicular movement.

At Telecom Colony in Alwal, a man and his daughter died of suspected electrocution in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, strong winds and rain had caused tree branches to fall on a car parked outside their residence.

Around 2 am, Chiluveru Sandeep attempted to move the vehicle when his 16-year-old daughter, Preethika, came into contact with a live wire. While trying to rescue her, Sandeep also suffered an electric shock. Both died on the spot. Alwal police have registered a case.

In Raghavendra Nagar Colony under Meerpet police station limits, 75-year-old Sabavath Lakshmi Sevya died after a palm tree fell on her tin-roofed house on Friday night.

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Lakshmi Sevya sustained severe injuries when roofing sheets collapsed on her. Neighbours shifted her to Osmania General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Meerpet police registered a case and are investigating the incident.

While Hyderabad experienced moderate rainfall, several districts recorded heavy to very heavy showers. Kondapur in Sangareddy district received the highest rainfall at 11.03 cm, followed by Valigonda in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district at 6.7 cm. Rajendranagar recorded the highest rainfall in Hyderabad at 5.5 cm.

After a prolonged and punishing summer, the southwest monsoon has finally reached Hyderabad. However, meteorologists said its progress was likely to remain weak over the next few weeks, with occasional spells of heavy rain but predominantly light to moderate showers.