Union Minister Kishan demands inquiry into SCCL irregularities

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, in an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, expressed concern over alleged irregularities in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and demanded an immediate inquiry.

Referring to recent media reports alleging irregularities and unethical practices in the SCCL, he said if they were found to be true, they could adversely affect the interests of the company.

Kishan specifically drew attention to reports regarding the alleged disappearance of 40 lakh tonnes of coal, valued at around `1,600 crore, resulting in a substantial financial loss to the company. He also pointed out that SCCL is already under financial strain due to unpaid dues of over `51,500 crore from the Telangana government.

He stated that such allegations, if not examined promptly and addressed effectively, could undermine SCCL’s financial position and hamper its future growth and sustainability.

He urged the chief minister to ascertain the facts and order an immediate inquiry to determine whether the allegations have any basis. He also called for a review of the safeguards, monitoring mechanisms and internal controls in place to ensure the effective functioning of the SCCL.