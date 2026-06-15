Cockroach found in breakfast at IIIT Basara mess, students allege negligence in hygiene standards

ADILABAD: Students at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basara, popularly known as IIIT Basara, have alleged severe negligence in mess maintenance after an insect was found in a student’s breakfast.

The incident occurred in Mess 2. While eating, a student discovered a cockroach in his food. According to the students, this is not an isolated event. Repeated appeals regarding unhygienic mess conditions have reportedly been ignored by the administration, they said.

Responding to the incident, the university officials stated that a committee has been appointed to investigate the matter, and strict action will be taken based on its report.