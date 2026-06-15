Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir blames AI voice-cloning for controversial audio clip

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and Adviser to Government on SC, ST, OBC and minorities welfare Mohammed Ali Shabbir has strongly denied allegations linking him to a controversial audio clip being circulated on social media, terming it “fake, doctored, fabricated and politically motivated.”

The former minister on Sunday submitted a detailed clarification to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee. He rejected the allegations that he made derogatory remarks against TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud or women leaders of the party.

He stated that the controversy originated from a 54-second audio clip posted on the X handle of Telugu Scribe on June 10. He alleged that the clip was unverified and may have been manipulated using modern voice-cloning and Artificial Intelligence technologies. He said several television channels aired reports based on the clip without verification, causing damage to his personal, social and political reputation.

Shabbir also informed the committee that a formal police complaint had already been lodged in Kamareddy, seeking a forensic examination of the audio and a comprehensive investigation into those responsible for creating, circulating and amplifying the clip.

He alleged the episode was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at maligning him, creating internal discord within the Congress and weakening the party in Kamareddy district.

He also alleged that a group of leaders led by Gaddam Chandrashekhar Reddy were attempting to destabilise the Congress in the district. Reaffirming his close relationship with Mahesh Kumar Goud, whom he described as a “younger brother and friend”, Shabbir said he could never make such remarks.