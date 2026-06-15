Dowry harassment blamed for death of Telangana woman, 2 kids

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old woman and her two children were found dead at their residence in Adavi Venkatapur village of Vikarabad district on Saturday evening. Family members of the woman alleged that prolonged dowry harassment drove her to take the extreme step.

The deceased were identified as Jambula Navaneetha alias Sunitha (30), Vignesh (8) and Madhu Sri (7).

According to family members, Navaneetha married Jambula Mallesh around 12 years ago. Her parents had died during her childhood and she was raised by relatives.

The family alleged that Mallesh had been subjecting Navaneetha to physical and mental harassment by repeatedly demanding additional dowry. They said several village panchayats were held to resolve the issue, but there was no change in his behaviour.

They further alleged that Mallesh, his younger brother Shiva, Shiva’s wife Lakshmi, his aunt Vasantha and his sister Aruna frequently quarrelled with Navaneetha and harassed her over trivial issues.

Family members claimed that the continued harassment and pressure led Navaneetha to end her life. Her two children were also found dead in the house.

On receiving information, Kulkacherla police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination. Based on a complaint, police registered a case under Sections 85, 103(1), 108 read with 3(5) of the BNS and launched an investigation.