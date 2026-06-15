Forged docs and 22 lawsuits fail: Nalgonda collector evicts son to restore home to ailing parents

NALGONDA: After legal battles, alleged harassment and financial distress, a 71-year-old man and his 66-year-old wife have finally regained possession of their home in Miryalaguda after Nalgonda collector B Chandrasekhar invoked the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, and ordered the eviction of their younger son.

Enzam Ramana Reddy and Chandrakala, residents of Housing Board Colony in Miryalaguda, alleged that their younger son, Dayakar Reddy, subjected them to years of harassment, including filing 22 cases against them, forging property documents and attempting to take control of their assets. In February, a case was also registered against Dayakar under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The couple has two sons and a daughter. While the elder son is settled in the US and their daughter is married, they said they had transferred nearly four acres of land to Dayakar as he was unemployed. They also supported his wife and daughters by allowing them to stay in their house at Enjamvarigudem village in Neredcherla mandal and sustain themselves through lease income, Rythu Bandhu benefits and milk sales.

Using their savings, Ramana and Chandrakala later built a house in Miryalaguda Housing Board Colony and purchased an adjoining three-guntas plot. According to the couple, Dayakar moved into the new house with his family on the pretext of educating his children.