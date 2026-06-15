Hyderabad: Organisers forget the first rule of ‘Fight Club’, land in police net

HYDERABAD: “The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club.” The organisers of a Hyderabad-based ‘fight club’ appear to have missed that memo. Promoted on social media under the tagline “No Rules – Just Fists”, the event charged Rs 199 for spectators and Rs 349 for participants before attracting the attention of the Malkajgiri cyber crime police, who have now registered a case against the organisers.

Police said the organisers were allegedly promoting and conducting a ‘brutal fight club’ in which participants engaged in physical combat using their fists. According to Saroornagar police, the organisers had conducted similar events in the past and a case had earlier been registered against them for a programme which nearly 300 people had attended. They had also sought permission from the Saroornagar police to conduct another event on Sunday. However, the application was rejected, and the proposed event was subsequently cancelled.

The cybercrime case was registered on Saturday, based on a complaint lodged by M Narender, a constable attached to the Social Media Unit of the IT Cell. In his complaint, Narender stated that while monitoring social media content, including reels, shorts and online links that could affect public safety and societal interests, he came across an Instagram account allegedly operated by one Purvik Munugapati.

Upon examination, he found reels depicting unregulated and potentially dangerous physical fights between individuals. Police said the videos appeared to promote violence and posed a serious risk to participants.