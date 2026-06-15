IMD issues orange heatwave alert for eastern Telangana as monsoon advances

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in eastern districts of Telangana over the next two days, while light to moderate rainfall is expected across the rest of the state. This contrasting weather pattern comes amid the gradual advancement of the southwest monsoon over Telangana.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, the northern limit of the southwest monsoon currently passes through Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, extending further eastward. Conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Telangana and adjoining regions over the next four to five days.

The weather office noted that a trough extending from the west-central Bay of Bengal off the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast to south Tamil Nadu is influencing regional weather conditions. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation over south Telangana has weakened.

Despite the expected rainfall, maximum temperatures across Telangana will remain largely unchanged over the next three days. Eastern districts are likely to experience heatwave conditions, prompting the IMD to advise caution.

The department forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places in several districts on Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rainfall was already recorded in parts of Telangana during the last 24 hours, with Sangareddy district receiving 12 cm of rain. Several other areas also witnessed scattered showers.