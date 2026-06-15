Meenakshi Natarajan a target of CM’s vindictiveness for reporting his corruption, alleges KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was indulging in “petty politics”. Addressing the Khairatabad Assembly segment BRS general body meeting here, the former minister accused the chief minister of back-stabbing his own party leaders.

Rama Rao alleged that AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, an “honest leader and a trusted aide of Rahul Gandhi”, became a target of Revanth’s vindictiveness.

“Revanth Reddy framed a false case against Natarajan because she had reported his corruption related to land deals and contracts to the Congress high command,” he claimed.

The BRS leader alleged that Revanth shared details of this fabricated case with the BJP to block Natarajan’s nomination to Rajya Sabha.

The Sircilla MLA, meanwhile, said that a bypoll to the Khairatabad Assembly seat would be inevitable because Danam Nagender betrayed the people’s mandate by defecting to the Congress.

Highlighting the achievements of the KCR government, he said that it built four TIMS hospitals, 350 Basti Dawakhanas and facilitated the construction of Dharamshalas for cancer patients.

Students’ interest in politics

Meanwhile, four girl students met Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan to discuss their future plans, including their aspiration to serve people through politics.

Taking to social media after the meeting, the BRS leader said that he was surprised to meet four young women who approached him with a genuine interest in entering politics.

The four students were Sarayu, who is set to pursue a course in politics, economics and philosophy at King’s College London, Lasya, a student from NALSAR University of Law, Revathi, a student of Symbiosis Law School, and Ashwini, a B.Com student from St Francis College.