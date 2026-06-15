Meenakshi Natarajan alleges BJP–EC nexus in voter suppression during Telangana roll revision

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan on Sunday alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission were working hand in glove to facilitate voter suppression. She also alleged that voters supporting the Congress and other opposition parties were being targeted under the guise of a voter verification exercise.

Natarajan, along with TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, was addressing a series of virtual meetings with the state party leaders on voter mapping and preparations related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of (SIR) of electoral rolls.

During the virtual meetings, they gave directions to party cadre on safeguarding voter rights and strengthening booth-level organisational work.

Mahesh Goud cautioned that attempts at voter deletion could occur in Telangana and urged party workers to remain vigilant in every constituency. He instructed the party’s booth-level agents (BLAs) to closely monitor voter mapping activities and ensure that every genuine voter is protected.

The duo further directed party leaders to immediately take up cases of voter deletion, submit the necessary documents and applications, and ensure restoration of eligible voters’ names in the electoral rolls.

Several ministers, MPs, MLAs, DCC presidents, Assembly constituency in-charges, master trainers and other party leaders participated in the meetings. Six separate virtual sessions were conducted, each covering three Parliamentary constituencies and lasting around 30 minutes.

The leaders reviewed the progress of voter mapping in each Assembly constituency and discussed the functioning of BLAs and precautions to be taken during voter verification exercises. Detailed instructions were given to identify eligible voters who may have lost their voting rights and ensuring their names are restored to the electoral rolls.