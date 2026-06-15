Partial rollout of breakfast scheme in Telangana irks parents, teachers

HYDERABAD: The state government’s phased launch of its ambitious free breakfast, milk and ragi java programme in government schools and junior colleges from Monday has triggered widespread concern among parents and teachers. Many question why several other eligible schools have been excluded from the initial phase, fearing the move could derail the ongoing student enrolment drive (Badi Bata).

While the government previously indicated the scheme would roll out across all 26,141 schools, official Education department data reveals that the initial phase will cover only 1,269 schools (serving 1.3 lakh students) and 33 junior colleges (catering to over 14,000 Intermediate students). Hyderabad district accounts for 107 schools under the Mana Trust initiative, while districts like Vikarabad, Warangal, Sangareddy, and Narayanpet will be covered via the Hare Krishna Movement (HKM).

Sources familiar with the matter stated that a lack of centralised kitchens in several regions forced the government into a phased rollout.

However, stakeholders remain unimpressed. “The real question is why the government is not launching the scheme at all schools at once,” said M Ravinder, a mathematics teacher at the Nallakunta Government School.