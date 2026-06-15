Salar Jung Museum marks 75 years, celebrating Hyderabad’s rich heritage and future vision

HYDERABAD: As Hyderabad celebrated the platinum jubilee of the Salar Jung Museum on Sunday, the occasion served as a reminder that the city’s identity is shaped as much by its rich cultural heritage and collective memory as by its aspirations for the future. The celebrations also coincided with the 137th birth anniversary of Nawab Mir Yousuf Ali Khan, Salar Jung III, whose extraordinary collection laid the foundation for one of India’s most renowned museums.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla described the Salar Jung Museum as an inseparable part of Hyderabad’s identity and a living testament to Telangana’s historical and cultural legacy. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also attended the event, said some institutions are built by cities, while others help build the very soul of a city, adding that the Salar Jung Museum reflects the spirit of Hyderabad.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Salar Jung Museum would become the cultural crown of the rejuvenated Musi Riverfront. Plans are being prepared to create a seamless heritage tourism experience, enabling visitors to travel along the river, walk through historic neighbourhoods and explore the city’s rich cultural assets.

Bhatti said Hyderabad has never chosen between history and the future, but has embraced both simultaneously. Alongside iconic landmarks such as Charminar and Golconda Fort, the city has emerged as a global hub for information technology, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and emerging sectors such as quantum computing, he said.