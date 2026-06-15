Tamil Nadu man arrested for cheating Warangal resident of Rs 12 lakh via fake stock market app

HANAMKONDA: The Warangal Cyber Crime police arrested a man from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating a local resident of nearly `12 lakh through a fraudulent online stock market investment scheme.

The accused has been identified as Pavan Kumar, from Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu.

According to Warangal Cyber Crime ACP M Venkataramana, the victim was lured into investing through a mobile application named ‘New Wealth’, which promised massive returns. Trusting the fraudster, the victim transferred `12 lakh to accounts provided by them.

When the promised returns failed to materialise, the victim filed a police complaint.