Techie found dead in farmhouse pool during party in Telangana's Yadadri district

NALGONDA: A weekend party at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Koyyalagudem village in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district ended in tragedy after a 27-year-old man was found dead in a swimming pool in the early hours of Sunday. The deceased, Gandla Ramu from Mancherial district, was employed with Ascent Business Solutions in Uppal.

According to police, Ramu attended a party at the farmhouse on Saturday evening along with around 20 colleagues from the same company. Police received information about his death at around 1 am on Sunday.

Police said severe injuries were found on Ramu’s body, raising suspicions over the circumstances surrounding his death.

Investigators are probing whether a clash broke out among those attending the party or whether any other factors led to the incident.

Several youths who attended the gathering have been taken into custody for questioning.

Ramu’s father alleged that his son was a good swimmer and consumed very little alcohol. He claimed that the death was not accidental and alleged that Ramu was assaulted following an altercation at the party.

Demanding justice, he urged police to identify those responsible and take strict action against them. Further investigation is under way.

Severe injuries

Police said severe injuries were found on Ramu’s body. Investigators are probing whether a clash broke out among those attending the party or whether any other factors led to the incident.