Telangana plans AI-based diagnostics expansion in district hospitals to boost healthcare access

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Sunday said the state government is planning to expand AI-powered diagnostic systems to district hospitals to improve access to specialist-level healthcare services in remote and underserved regions.

Addressing the valedictory session of the international conference, “AI in Healthcare 2.0 – Powering Precision & Personalising Care”, held at Yashoda Hospitals in Hitec City, the minister described artificial intelligence as a transformative force in modern healthcare.

He said the world is witnessing one of the most significant transitions in medical history, with healthcare moving beyond disease treatment towards disease prediction, prevention and personalised care.