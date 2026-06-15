Telangana to supply branded uniform kits to 27 lakh government school students in major welfare push

HYDERABAD: In a first for Telangana, uniform fabric for government school students is being sourced from reputed manufacturers, including Mafatlal, to ensure quality and durability comparable to that of private and corporate schools.

As part of a major student welfare initiative, the state government will provide uniforms, shoes, bags and other essential items to students studying in government schools, KGBVs and BC, SC, ST and Minority Gurukul institutions across the state.

According to sources, the Congress government is introducing a series of reforms in the education sector for the 2026-27 academic year, with a focus on quality, transparency and student welfare.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the government has prioritised quality at every stage of procurement. Each student will receive two sets of uniforms.