Telangana to supply branded uniform kits to 27 lakh government school students in major welfare push

HYDERABAD: In a first for Telangana, uniform fabric for government school students is being sourced from reputed manufacturers, including Mafatlal, to ensure quality and durability comparable to that of private and corporate schools.
As part of a major student welfare initiative, the state government will provide uniforms, shoes, bags and other essential items to students studying in government schools, KGBVs and BC, SC, ST and Minority Gurukul institutions across the state.
According to sources, the Congress government is introducing a series of reforms in the education sector for the 2026-27 academic year, with a focus on quality, transparency and student welfare.
Acting on the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the government has prioritised quality at every stage of procurement. Each student will receive two sets of uniforms.
TG spends Rs 687 cr on uniform kits for students
The new uniform design includes light blue, dark blue, white, plain maroon and maroon-check patterns. Girl students will receive a skirt, Punjabi dress and dupatta. Day scholars will wear light blue tops with dark blue bottoms, while residential school students will wear maroon-check tops with maroon bottoms.
For the first time, students in government schools will receive kits that include uniforms, shoes and other essentials. White shoes and socks will be provided to students across all categories of schools, unlike earlier when footwear was limited to certain residential institutions.
Students in BC, SC, ST and Minority Gurukuls, KGBVs and urban residential schools will receive comprehensive kits containing belts, ties, ID cards, school bags, black and white shoes with socks, bedding materials, plates, glasses, bowls, trunk boxes, PT uniforms, nightwear and tracksuits. Minority residential school students will receive tracksuits and nightwear for the first time, while students in government and model schools will receive black shoes and belts for the first time.
Officials said the government is spending `687.78 crore on the programme, which will benefit nearly 27 lakh students. A total of 2.97 crore metres of fabric is being procured, of which Mafatlal will supply 2.41 crore metres and the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TGSCO) 55.32 lakh metres.
To ensure transparency and uniform distribution, the government has introduced a centralised procurement system for the first time. Officials said the move would eliminate irregularities and ensure that all students receive materials simultaneously.
Women Self-Help Groups have been entrusted with stitching the uniforms. The government will pay Rs 75 per uniform, generating more than Rs 40 crore in income for women.
Sources said 25% to 30% of uniform and bedding orders have been allocated to TGSCO, including 25% of the uniform fabric requirement (around 56 lakh metres), all 6,49,381 blankets, 3 lakh bedsheets and 2.29 lakh carpets, generating substantial income for handloom weavers. The government has also entrusted the supply of ties, belts and ID cards to the Telangana Leather Industries Promotion Corporation (TGLIPC), strengthening the corporation financially.
The chief minister has also approved the distribution of bags, belts, ties, black shoes and socks to around 2 lakh students in government junior colleges. Officials said textbooks and notebooks have already reached schools and their distribution is expected to be completed during the first week of the academic year.