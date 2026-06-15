Why should we resign when Centre funds Hyderabad Metro project, asks Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday hit back at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, asking why BJP MPs should resign when the Union government extended support to both the first and second phases of the Metro Rail project.

The Union minister, along with state BJP president N Ramchander Rao, was attending an extensive meeting of party workers in Amberpet Assembly constituency.

Referring to Revanth’s oft-repeated demand that BJP MPs from Telangana should resign over the Metro Rail Phase-II project, Kishan said: “The

Centre has already approved the Hyderabad Metro Phase-II project and is ready to provide 50 per cent funds for the same. The Modi government had funded the first phase with thousands of crores. Then why should BJP MPs resign when the Centre is extending such support?”

He accused the Revanth Reddy government of failing to fulfil key election promises made to the people. “Promises made by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the Assembly elections remained unfulfilled even two-and-a-half years after the Congress formed the government in the state,” he said.

“What happened to the promise of allocating Rs 1 lakh crore for BC welfare, Rs 12 lakh assistance to Dalit families, Rs 4,000 monthly unemployment allowance, Rs 2,500 monthly support for women, scooters for girl students, gold assistance for marriages and educational support of `5 lakh for students,” he asked.

Kishan also accused the state government of failing to provide two lakh jobs as promised by December 2024 and not implementing assurances made to tenant farmers and agricultural labourers.